ST. MARYS — Throughout the month of October, Pine Ridge Farm Special Events will host events at its property, including a corn maze, hay rides and family-fun activities.
- Oct. 16 — regular maze from 4-7 p.m.
- Oct. 17 — noon to 6 p.m.
- Oct. 23 — “Creepy maze.”
- Oct. 31, Halloween — “Creepy maze.” Participants should bring a flashlight.
The farm on Kemmer Road also held a wine and cheese tasting at the maze the first weekend in October, as well as “Bible” and princess-themed mazes in September, according to Organizer April Kush.
This is the third year for the corn maze, she said, and typically, tours are held in the fall for school-age students.
The cornmaze, about 2 acres in size, opened up Labor Day weekend and takes about 15-25 minutes to get through, Kush said.
For more information, follow Pine Ridge Farm Special Events on Facebook.