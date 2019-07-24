BROOKVILLE — Members of the Pinecreek Volunteer Fire Department are asking drivers to be prepared to form an emergency lane during accidents following an accident on Interstate 80 this week.
The department responded to a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 84.2 on Monday. When the first members arrived near the scene they quickly realized there was no room for emergency vehicles to get through.
With traffic on the interstate at a standstill Fire Chief Don Pangallo drove his vehicle in the center of the Interstate between the two lanes of traffic as far as he could, before getting out to go the rest of the way on foot.
As he walked, Pangallo instructed drivers to move their vehicles to the left and right of the highway to allow emergency vehicles through. He walked more than a mile before finally reaching the accident site, only then to realize how serious it was.
“Chief walked over a mile before arriving on the scene of the accident, only to realize that it was a very serious accident and needed medical immediately. Had Chief not begun running and alerting the drivers, the injured could have fared far worse,” the fire department posted to its Facebook page regarding the incident.
Once Pangallo arrived on scene, he confirmed there was entrapment, and a driver needed to be cut from a vehicle and needed medical attention. A helicopter was later requested.
Pangallo asked that when traveling on the interstate, if traffic comes to a standstill, drivers assume there is an accident or emergency and move to the side while stopped.
“We need to use the same road you’re blocking to get there... If you’re in the right lane, move to the right. If you’re in the left lane, move to the left, make an open lane right up the middle so emergency personnel can get through,” Pangallo said.