BROCKWAY — Once again, two schools and communities will come together to raise money for a good cause.
The ninth annual Pink Game between the Brockway Lady Rovers and DuBois Lady Beavers basketball teams will be held Monday at Brockway Area High School. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The junior varsity game begins at 5:30 p.m.
Over the last eight years, the two schools have raised more than $125,000 for Hahne Regional Cancer Center, according to co-chairpersons Sue Olsakovsky and Therese Inzana.
In addition to the game, there will be many raffles and prizes given away.
One hundred percent of the donations stay at Hahne for patient care.
“We get a good turnout,” said Inzana. “We started at home in Brockway nine years ago and then we alternate hosting each year with DuBois.”
During halftime of the varsity game, the DuBois Dream Team will help with a Shoot-A-Thon. Prior to and after the games, team members will be available for pictures and autographs.
In between the JV and varsity game, Basketball players from both teams will have chosen a person they want to honor. Between the JV and varsity games, the announcer that will say the player’s name and the person that they’re honoring, and the honoree will be found in the crowd and given a flower.
Olsakovsky and Inzana started the Pink Game because they say everyone has been affected by cancer in some way and its a way to benefit cancer patients.
