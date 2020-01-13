PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Pink Heals Punxsutawney Western Pennsylvania Chapter will stage a fundraiser to meet costs of getting a fire truck and gear for the newly established chapter.
The fundraiser will be an ‘80s themed dance Jan. 18 at the Punxsutanwey Eagles club. There will also be a basket raffle during the dance.
“It is blowing me away how many people have donated baskets already. It’s going to be bigger than I expected as far as the raffle goes,” Chapter President Matt Strouse said.
The chapter is asking everyone to wear their best ‘80s garb for the dance. The doors will open at 7 p.m. And music will begin at 8 p.m. The dance will continue until midnight with light snack foods, and the bar open for drinks.
The club will be opened to the public for the dance, but those attending must be 21 or older because of the bar. There will be a $10 cover charge for the night. The chapter has been planning the fundraiser since it was established at the beginning of November.
The chapter has also been selling t-shirts as another way of raising money. The link to the t-shirts can be found on their Facebook page for Pink Heals Punxsutawney Western PA Chapter.
“There’s been a lot of people that have asked to have the clubs do an ‘80’s dance, and no one has, so that’s how we decided on that,” Strouse said. “We want to do different stuff (fundraisers) than the norm.”
The chapter has to raise enough money for a truck, to have it painted pink, and to get pink turnout gear for the members. Strouse said to outfit someone in gear is about $750 per person, and the cost of a truck will depend on where it is obtained.
Strouse also said there will a surprise announcement made about the future of the chapter during the dance.