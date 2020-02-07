PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pink Heals Western Pennsylvania has released the name of their truck, honoring a local Punxsutawney resident who survived cancer and who is a kind face in the community.
The fire truck will be known as Lesa, after Lesa Walker, who is a nine year breast cancer survivor.
“She is probably one of the most kind hearted people you would ever meet. She’s very loved in Punxsy and the surrounding areas, and known by many,” said Ashley Walters, a member of Pink Heals.
Walker’s name was the first mentioned when the group began discussing a name for the truck, because of all the love and support people have shown her. Walters said she’s known as being kind hearted and giving the love right back.
Walker was brought to the Lyndsey Fire Hall the day the truck arrived from the Shavers Creek Fire Department. She was the first to sign the new truck, leaving her name on the dash.
Pink Heals asked Walker for permission before naming the truck after her, and at first she declined, saying she didn’t deserve it. The group finally convinced her when they told her there was no one else they could think of who deserved it more than she did.
“The second that all of this really started coming together, even before we knew we had this truck donated to us, it was agreed that our very first truck would be named after her,” Walters said.
The group is still working on getting the truck painted the signature pink of Pink Heals chapters. Walters said it is estimated to cost about $20,000 to have it painted.
The group can be found on Facebook under Pink Heals Punxsutawney Western Pa Chapter, and have GoFundMe and Square pages linked on their page for donations. They are actively selling t-shirts or car decal stickers, and are also working on planning and organizing their next fundraiser.
The group is already planning to make some home visits around the area before the truck is painted, but the sooner the better to raise the spirits more of those affected by cancer.