PUNXSUTAWNEY — The new Pink Heals organization has been given a fire truck, President Matt Strouse announced Saturday at a fundraiser at the Punxsutawney Eagles Club.
Strouse said he received a phone call Jan. 10 telling him a fire department wanted to donate a fire truck to the recently formed Punxsutawney Western Pennsylvania Chapter of Pink Heals.
The Shavers Creek Fire Company in Huntingdon County called to say they had a truck they wanted to donate to the chapter.
“They watched the Channel 10 interview and reached out to me through the Punxsutawney Fire Department on Facebook,” Strouse said.
The truck the Shavers Creek department will be donating was originally donated to them by another fire company, according to Strouse. They recently had another truck donated to them, and had been trying to decide what to do with the older truck. When the department saw the interview, a decision was made.
Strouse said he wants to make sure he does something for the Shavers Creek department to thank them, and will be inviting them to Punxsutawney for the unveiling of the truck.
He also said the chapter already has a name picked out for the truck. Within the Pink Heals chapters, fire trucks are named after women who have been diagnosed with or survived cancer.
“The truck is already named, it is named after a survivor in the Punxsutawney area, but it is being kept a secret until the official unveiling,” Strouse said.
Strouse said the chapter hopes to have the truck by the coming weekend. It will still have to be painted before it is formally unveiled.
“I’m sure the group is going to want to go and do visits before it’s painted,” Strouse said.
The funds raised during the fundraiser will go toward paying the cost of having the truck painted pink and outfitting the members with their pink turnout gear.