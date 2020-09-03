BRANDY CAMP – The Brockway Area Historical Society continues to preserve history as it cleaned up a cemetery in Brandy Camp.
Pioneer Cemetery was purchased by the historical society in 2019, with the deed coming in July of that month. Rob Keith said that the area used to be the farm of Rev. Dr. Jonathan Nichols Jr. In 1975, the historical society marked the graves of Jonathan Nichols Sr. and Rhoda Nichols as well as Consider and Keziah Brockway.
Consider and Keziah are the parents of Chauncey Brockway Sr., the first Brockway to settle the area that now bears the name.
When the historical society first purchased the cemetery, there were no immediate plans. With hard work and volunteers, the plan for the site is beginning to take place.
“A lot of this was started by the board of the historical society,” Fay Trentini said. “Some of us went up in June, raking and burning debris.”
Bob Tami said that a large donation helped pay for the work being done.
“A few of the members and directors helped with volunteer work,” Tami said. “We took away tree branches, burned them, raked up debris. Now we can cut the grass and maintain the property.”
In 2019, the cemetery along Route 219 between Brockway and Ridgway was obscured by high weeds, trees, and an abandoned house. Now, the site can be seen from the road.
That work is only the beginning.
“The house is gone, and we have limestone chips and scrapings to make a parking area and a place for a shed.”
The goal is to have the driveway and parking area done by next spring. They also hope to have a bench near the cemetery for visitors to sit and reflect.
Trentini said that the future could have more improvements, including signs explaining why the site was preserved. A lot of the work focuses on the graves of Consider and Keziah Brockway. Consider has a flag from the American Legion on his grave.
“Consider Brockway was the first settler in 1822, which is when we say Brockway was founded,” she said. “His sons settled Brockway. He was a Revolutionary War veteran and buried there. That’s why we thought it necessary to preserve it.”
Advanced Disposal and Boleen Tree Services were involved in the work, along with Brockway borough and Horton and Snyder Townships, who provided the limestone chips. The Ridgway office of PennDOT brought road scrapings to the site.
Much of the cemetery is now a wooded area. Sticks mark a couple of child graves, which only had triangular stones sticking above the surface. Several indentations around the graves marked in 1975 suggest unmarked graves in the area.
“I think there are eight known graves, [but we’re] not sure where people are buried,” Trentini said.
According to Trentini and Tami, the area used to be the Nichols’ farm. In 1855, it became a graveyard for members of Horton Township.
“We’re going with what we have documented,” Trentini said. “It wasn’t always called Pioneer Cemetery. In the 1970s, it was called Founding Fathers’ Cemetery, but was changed to Pioneer. When we went to the courthouse, it didn’t have a name listed.”
The historical society purchased the land from the Margaret A. Buhler Estate.
Tami said that the work at the cemetery has been satisfying.
“I feel like I’ve accomplished something,” he said. “I’m restoring something that would have been lost over time.”
Trentini may be one of those who sit on a future bench and reflect on the past.
“I bury myself in the history of it,” she said. “Here is one of the first settlers in the Toby area, a father of our town. It’s pretty awesome.”