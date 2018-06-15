Four-year-old Nico Kolash had one goal in mind while attending a recent Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park: To play catch with outfielder Austin Meadows.
Turns out it wasn’t too much to ask.
On the evening of June 6, Nico and his parents, former DuBois residents Rich and Haley Kolash, of Waterford near Erie, went to watch the Pirates play the Los Angeles Dodgers.
A couple of weeks earlier, Rich Kolash said the family went to watch the Erie SeaWolves, a Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, and Nico and his father got to play catch on the field.
“So when Nico found out we were going to the Pirates game, he got that idea in his head that he wanted to go on the field again and play catch,” said Kolash, noting that they are avid fans of the Pirates and always watching them on television.
This time, however, Nico didn’t want to play catch with Dad anymore, Kolash said with a laugh. Instead, Nico had his sights set on a Major League Baseball player.
“Nico just kind of knew Meadows as number 17 for a while because we talked about him a lot. Eventually, he learned his name,” Kolash said. “So we decided to make a sign for Austin Meadows.”
On the sign were the words: “I want to play catch with Austin Meadows.”
During the pre-game, Meadows was stretching on the field and noticed Nico holding the sign while in their front row seats on the third base line close to the Pirates’ dugout.
A few minutes later, Meadows walked over to Nico and the two played catch for a few minutes, with Nico showing off his glove despite being in close quarters between the railing and the first row of seats.
Afterward, Nico received a high-five and an autographed baseball from Meadows, who was just named by the MLB as the National League’s May Rookie of the Month.
“He was extremely excited,” Kolash said of his son’s reaction. “They threw the ball back and forth about 10 or 12 times.”
The story doesn’t end there, however.
What Meadows didn’t know at the time is how much that game of catch meant to the Kolash family and why.
The next day, the family contacted Meadows on his Instagram account, thanking him for the experience and letting him know how it helped to lift their spirits.
“Words cannot describe what tonight has meant to my family,” Kolash wrote to Meadows.
Kolash told Meadows that Nico was headed to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh the next day (June 7) to have surgery to mend a hole in his heart.
“We are hoping for just a small procedure but are preparing for as much as open heart surgery,” Kolash wrote.
The Pirates game was intended to be an enjoyable evening to keep the family’s minds off Nico’s upcoming procedure.
“However, the Pirates organization made today so magical for all of us,” Kolash said in his message to Meadows. “We could never have scripted how this night went, thank you for being a part of it. You went out of your way to make a young boy’s night.”
“He (Meadows) actually contacted us back giving us well wishes and a hoping for a speedy recovery for Nico,” Kolash said.
Meadows told them that he would be praying for Nico and wishing him all the best with his surgery and recovery.
It turned out that Nico did have to have open heart surgery, which lasted four hours.
“He is doing well. We were there for four days and he came home on Saturday. We’ve been watching the Pirates when we can and he’s been cheering for Meadows the last couple of days since we got home,” Kolash said.
Nico played T-ball for the Waterford Little League prior to the surgery.
“He is ready to heal up so he can play baseball some more,” said Kolash.
Rich and Haley are both teachers. Rich teaches for the Erie Public School District while Haley teaches at St. Luke’s. They are both graduates of DuBois Central Catholic and have been living away from the DuBois area since graduating from Gannon University. Nico’s grandparents are Brenda and Tim Edwards and Richard and Sheri Kolash, all of DuBois.
There is a You Tube video of Meadows and Nico playing catch called, “Meadows plays catch with a Young Pirates’ fan.”
Watch online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ko1MjRqgdOI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.