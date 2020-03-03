BROOKVILLE — A Pittsburgh man was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Brookville.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Douglas Alan McDade, 58, of Pittsburgh, including possession of marijuana, four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and no rear lights.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, an officer conducted a traffic stop when he noticed a vehicle without proper registration lights.
While speaking with the driver, McDade, the officer allegedly smelled marijuana from inside the vehicle. When asked how much marijuana he had with him, McDade allegedly admitted to having a little bit, and handed the officer a metal tin with three buds of marijuana inside.
He also reportedly admitted he did not have a medical marijuana card. The officer then asked how he smoked it, and McDade handed over a metal pipe, which he used to smoke. At this point, the officer performed a search of the car.
The officer allegedly found a pipe on the driver’s floor and two vape pens used to inhale marijuana. No other contraband was found in the car. McDade reportedly told the officer he had smoked marijuana a few minutes ago, having driven from Firetower Road to Brookville, smoking on the way there.
A field sobriety test showed McDade was not under the influence to a degree that would render him incapable of safely driving.
McDade has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 10 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.