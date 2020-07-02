PITTSBURGH – A federal criminal complaint was filed charging Devin Montgomery, 24, of Pittsburgh, with malicious destruction of property using fire or explosives.
During a May 30 gathering of protesters, Montgomery allegedly set fire to an unmarked Pittsburgh Bureau of Police (PBP) vehicle near the Fifth Avenue entrance to PPG Paints Arena.
“Setting a police car on fire is a federal crime, and one that we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” said U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady. “This is part of our commitment to protect First Amendment rights. Peaceful protesters embody those rights and have the full protections of federal law. The people who choose to disrupt those protests with violence and destruction will face prosecution.”
“The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives continues to work diligently toward securing public safety,” said acting Special Agent in Charge John Schmidt, ATF Philadelphia Field Division. “Setting fire to a law enforcement vehicle is never acceptable, even in these unprecedented times. The arrest of Devin Montgomery will undoubtedly send a message that violent acts will be investigated and prosecuted. ATF, with the assistance of our local and state partners in this case the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, is dedicated to protecting the public from violent crime.”
“The vast majority of protests and protesters in Pittsburgh over the past month have been peaceful, and we are committed to respecting peaceful protesters’ First Amendment rights,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said. “To the small group of people who choose to hijack the overall peaceful message of these protests: You will be held accountable. We will review all evidence and vigorously investigate any and all violence committed at protests through the Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce (DAAT). Simply put: Violence will not be tolerated, by us or any of our law enforcement partners at the local, state and federal levels.”
Montgomery was taken into federal custody in Pittsburgh. He made an initial appearance by video teleconference before Chief Magistrate Judge Maureen P. Kelly in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh. If convicted, Montgomery faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of five years, a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $250,000.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Shaun E. Sweeney is prosecuting this case.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.