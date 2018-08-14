DuBOIS — Masterpiece. That’s the word Robert Nutting, chairman of the board of the Pittsburgh Pirates, used to describe the new Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field in DuBois.
“When I heard this was going to be the greatest field, I didn’t have any idea what to expect when I drove up this morning and saw this masterpiece,” said Nutting at the ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday. “It really was overwhelming. It’s beautiful. You all deserve to be incredibly proud.”
“I’m particularly proud to be here, to make this field a reality and to recognize one of our partners at the Pirates, a partner with our family since 1996, and that’s Denny Heindl,” said Nutting, who is also the chairman of Pirates Charities, which focuses on the core pillars of improving youth health, fitness and education, supporting those affected by cancer, and assisting military personnel and their families.
Pittsburgh Pirates Charities contributed $100,000 toward the new facility. Heindl, a Ridgway resident and minority owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates, donated a total of $250,000, plus $10,000 a year in perpetuity to be used to maintain the field.
Nutting said Heindl has a huge heart and cares deeply about the community.
“I know he’s been a wonderful partner for us, but he obviously has been a wonderful partner for DuBois and this region,” said Nutting. “I described him earlier as having enthusiasm, and as an evangelist, but I realized that wasn’t quite fair to him, because he also just gets things done. And this is something that he just got done, so, Denny, congratulations.”
“You’re hard to say no to,” Nutting said to DuBois City Manger John “Herm” Suplizio. “Every time you would ask, every time you came down to Pittsburgh, every time you engaged with the organization, your enthusiasm, commitment and just drive has come through. And looking around the community we feel a little bit, your impact here is unbelievable and I’m proud to be here working with you. Thank you.”
Nutting said this is the 10th year for Pirates Charities and also the 10th year for Miracle Fields, also known as special needs fields.
“I believe it’s such an impactful and wonderful project,” said Nutting. “We love these projects, when you see the families, when you see the kids, when you see the impact that it has, it really is remarkable. I can’t wait to see the game this afternoon.”
“We love to have the opportunity to celebrate with you all today, but I also realize we do the easy part, and come up for the celebrations,” said Nutting, noting that the Challenger League volunteers worked hard day in and day out to bring the field to life.
“That’s what makes a field and brings the heart to the field,” said Nutting. “So thank you for what you all did.”
Nutting closed with a poem that he’s used before at other fields that he said reminds him to focus on the children that they’re there to serve.
Also on hand for the ceremony was President of Baseball Operations for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Frank Coonelly.
