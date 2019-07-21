REYNOLDSVILLE — The sixth annual Reynoldsville Public Library Author Luncheon at St. Marys Church on Main Street here Thursday, featured Pittsburgh suspense and crime fiction writer Rebecca Drake.
Drake, a New York native, spoke of her recently-released thriller “Just Between Us,” a book based in the upscale, suburban community of Sewickley, Pennsylvania. The book focuses on four female friends, one of whom is being abused by her husband.
“I wanted to write a story about how women talk to and about one another,” she said.
After lunch was served, RPL Director Karl Rebon held a “question and answer” session with Drake, with the first topic being “Tell us about yourself.”
Drake talked about where she grew up, her passion for Pittsburgh and her fascination with studying crime. She recalled unsolved murders in nearby areas over the years.
“I think a lot of people turn to crime fiction because they want to see justice done, and this is a way to do that,” she said.
Drake said when she first got started as a writer, and was afraid to read her stories to the class in school.
Her influences for this book included her female friends and a remark a male friend made at one time.
“He said that if our mutual friend committed a crime, he would hide him from the police,” Drake said. “It got me thinking — how much do we really know about the people in our lives?”
Drake told the audience she is interested in “ordinary people doing extraordinary things, good or bad.”
Rebon asked her to explain making Pittsburgh an important part of the novel. Drake said her fourth book, “Only Ever You,” was the first to be based in a real place — Pittsburgh. While studying the areas, she tries to get a feel for the neighborhoods.
To her, the characters in the book are real, Drake says, as if she can hear them speaking to her about what to do next.
One of the hardest challenges in being a suspense writer is coming up with “the twists,” Drake said. She is proud of the conclusion of “Just Between Us,” she said.
“I’m a plotter — I usually have a sense of the ending before I’m done with the first two pages,” she said. “The best twists are organic.”
If she weren’t an author, Drake says she would probably be a pastry chef or would have attended law school, but she was always writing and telling stories.
Luncheon participants were then invited to address questions to the author. Members of the group asked Drake about the men in the book, reenacting scenes, researching crime in small towns and more.
Book fans lined up for Drake to autograph their copies of the book, which were included in the day’s ticket price, after the session. Drake encouraged aspiring writers to discuss their goals and projects with her.
The luncheon sold around 64 tickets, Rebon said. A raffle offering gift cards to Reynoldsville businesses such as Annie’s Hometown Restaurant and George’s Hotdogs, as well as Drake’s books, was held.