PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Municipal Airport was the site of a crash landing Wednesday evening when a plane came in for landing without the landing gear engaged.
According to reports from the scene, the small Piper airplane was being operated by a pilot who had purchased the plane in the state of Indiana, and was flying it to his home in Connecticut. He planned to fuel up at the midway point, and found himself at the Punxsutawney airport.
The pilot did not sustain any injuries and was able to walk away from the crash.
The Punxsutawney Area Fire Department, Elk Run and Lindsey fire companies with assistance from members of Central Fire Department. The firefighters pumped fuel out of the one wing as other inflated airbags under the plane for it to be lifted. Once the plane was lifted the landing gear was lowered so it could be towed off the runway.
Members of the airport authority, Punxsutawney-based state police and Jefferson County EMS were also on scene.
The plane’s propeller and one of the runway lights sustained damage during the crash.