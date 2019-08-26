ST. MARYS — Hundreds of adults and eager children gathered at the St. Marys Municipal Airport Saturday for plane rides, a new “kids zone” and to shop with vendors during an annual festival.
Each year, the American Spirit Aviation Festival not only provides a community celebration, but raises funds for the everyday operations and costs of the airport.
Johnsonburg man Bill Birt was among the people who took a ride in a World War II Stearman with pilot Denny Caruso.
Birt, who was in a motorcycle accident that almost took his life, said getting into the plane Saturday was one of the hardest things he has had to do since his recovery.
Although it made him nervous climbing in, he said, once they were in the sky, “a switch flipped,” and he had a great time.
“It was very enjoyable, and worth every penny,” he said.
Birt also worked for Chautauqua Aircraft Sales in Jamestown, New York for seven years painting airplanes, he said.
Birt has seen the same yellow plane fly over this house in Johnsonburg, he said, which is why he wanted to take a ride during the festival.
The Elk County Cruisers also host an annual, well-attended car show during the festival, bringing in around 200 classic vehicles.
More than 20 vendors, including the Civil Air Patrol and U.S. Air Force recruiters from DuBois, were in attendance, offering demonstrations or handing out resources, as planes circled in the sky and children enjoyed the bouncy house from Erie Bounce.