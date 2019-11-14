DuBOIS — Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. and home of the Judgement Free Zone®, has announced a new location in DuBois at 5820 Shaffer Road.
Planet Fitness is celebrating its grand opening in DuBois with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 19, starting at 5 p.m. through 7p.m.
Local guests will enjoy live music from a local DJ, complementary food, giveaways and raffle prizes including the chance to win a free one-year PF Black Card® membership, Yeti cooler and more. Planet Fitness will also present the Boys and Girls Club of DuBois with a $2,500 check donation. New members can now join for just $1 down and then $10 a month or $0 down and then $22.99 a month, with no commitment, through Nov. 15.
The new DuBois club boasts 19,822 total sq. feet and offers state of the art cardio machines and strength equipment, PF360, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, tanning beds, a Total Body Enhancement booth, and more. The facility is open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“We are excited to open a new club for the DuBoise community and provide them with a Judgement Free fitness experience,” said Chad Fitton, Planet Fitness franchisee. “We encourage everyone to whether you’ve never belonged to a gym before or you’re an existing gym member looking to try a new club, to visit the new DuBois location and see what we have to offer. Our friendly staff will provide you with a tour of the space and show you what the Judgement Free Zone is all about.”
Additionally, Planet Fitness has extended its judgement free philosophy outside of its gyms and into communities that need it most with its national philanthropic initiative, “The Judgement Free Generation™.” With Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), the nation’s leading youth development organization, supporting millions of kids and teens during the critical out-of-school time, Planet Fitness aims to empower a generation of teens to grow up contributing to a more judgement free planet – a place where everyone feels accepted and like they belong.
Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the Judgement Free Zone®, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment. Membership includes a variety of other benefits, including brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and free fitness training by a certified trainer through the PE@PF® program. In addition, as a member appreciation gesture, Planet Fitness provides free pizza on the first Monday of every month, and free bagels on the second Tuesday of every month while supplies last, as a reminder that it’s okay to treat yourself every once in a while.
For more information or to join online, please visit www.PlanetFitness.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/PlanetFitness) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/PlanetFitness).