A new Planet Fitness is coming to DuBois.
“We expect the DuBois Planet Fitness to open in late summer,” said Senior Public Relations Manager Becky Zirlen.
Additional details on where the new Planet Fitness will be located are not yet available, said Zirlen.
According to Zirlen, the fitness facility will offer state-of-the art cardio and strength equipment, free fitness training, and a Black Card Spa which will include HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, and tanning beds/booths for PF Black Card members.
“If you are not familiar with Planet Fitness, we cater to first-time and casual gym goers who may have never belonged to a gym before,” said Zirlen. “We always strive for a non-intimidating, judgement-free atmosphere where our members can feel comfortable working out at their own pace.”
Zirlen said membership always starts at $10 a month, or $21.99 a month for the PF Black Card.
She said The Black Card offers the above amenities, the ability to bring a guest for free, and use of any of the 1,600-plus Planet Fitness locations nationwide in all 50 states.
