The opening of a proposed Planet Fitness gym in DuBois, originally planned for the fall, has been delayed, according to Senior Public Relations Manager Becky Zirlen.
Zirlen told the Courier Express Monday that there have been delays but the club is expected to open by the end of the year.
Renovations for the DuBois Planet Fitness, to be located in the Sandy Shopping Center at 5740 Shaffer Road, were expected to begin in mid-July. The 19,000-square-foot fitness center is expected to be housed in a portion of the former Kmart building.
The DuBois club will offer state-of-the art cardio and strength equipment, free fitness training, and a Black Card Spa which will include HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, and tanning beds/booths for PF Black Card members.
The average Planet Fitness employs between 10 and 15 full-and part-time employees, Zirlen said.
“If you are not familiar with Planet Fitness, we cater to first-time and casual gym goers who may have never belonged to a gym before,” said Zirlen. “We always strive for a non-intimidating, judgement-free atmosphere where our members can feel comfortable working out at their own pace.”
Zirlen said membership always starts at $10 a month, or $21.99 a month for the PF Black Card.
She said The Black Card offers the above amenities, the ability to bring a guest for free, and use of any of the 1,800-plus Planet Fitness locations nationwide in all 50 states.