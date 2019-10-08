The opening of a proposed Planet Fitness gym in DuBois is expected by early November, according to Senior Public Relations Manager Becky Zirlen.
Renovations for the DuBois Planet Fitness, to be located in the Sandy Shopping Center at 5740 Shaffer Road, have experienced some delays this past year, but the opening is fast-approaching. The 19,000-square-foot fitness center is expected to be housed in a portion of the former Kmart building.
The DuBois club will offer state-of-the art cardio and strength equipment, free fitness training, and a Black Card Spa which will include HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, and tanning beds/booths for PF Black Card members.
The average Planet Fitness employs between 10 and 15 full-and part-time employees, Zirlen said.
“If you are not familiar with Planet Fitness, we cater to first-time and casual gym goers who may have never belonged to a gym before,” said Zirlen. “We always strive for a non-intimidating, judgement-free atmosphere where our members can feel comfortable working out at their own pace.”
Zirlen said membership always starts at $10 a month, or $21.99 a month for the PF Black Card.
She said The Black Card offers the above amenities, the ability to bring a guest for free, and use of any of the 1,800-plus Planet Fitness locations nationwide in all 50 states.
New members can sign up online via this link: https://www.planetfitness.com/gyms/dubois-pa
Or those interested can also visit the pre-sale space near the location. Pre-sale office hours are as follows: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.