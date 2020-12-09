DuBOIS — Penelec is planning to conduct a planned power outage in the Falls Creek area of Sandy Township from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, according to information received at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting.
“This will impact our pump station, sewer treatment facility,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “We have the backup generator permanently installed for our pump station. We will have the portable generators down at the sewer plant to keep things running.”
Zito MediaArbaugh also noted that Zito Media planned to conduct “a pretty extensive upgrade” to the Treasure Lake high-speed internet and cable television service system between midnight and 5 a.m. Wednesday.
“There is correspondence on our website on our home page if anybody’s interested, but they are replacing the CTMS on the front end, which is anticipated to give higher download speeds to folks in Treasure Lake,” said Arbaugh.
Additionally, Zito Media has a plan in place to start adding some fiber to the nodes in the area.
“We’re waiting to get some final numbers on that, but we expect to have some before the end of the year,” said Arbaugh.
CARES Act funding“We did receive our federal provision of our reimbursement for the initial COVID-19-related expenses that we had of PPE,” said Arbaugh. “We still are anticipating our 25 percent match from the state on that. Additionally, Larry Bickel, our local emergency management coordinator, and I are working on submitting overtime costs associated the police department dealing with some COVID-19 related illnesses.”
Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra noted the police department had some issues with getting full staffing lately.
“And they’ve done a good job keeping adequate coverage, but everybody’s staffed,” said Salandra. “So thanks to the officers who were able to contribute some of their time and vacation to come back in and take care of the township.”