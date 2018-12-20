A minor subdivision and lot consolidation for proposed Penn Highlands DuBois employee parking was approved at Tuesday’s Sandy Township Planning Commission.
However, the land development plan for the project is still being reviewed.
Hawbaker Engineering LLC submitted the subdivision/lot consolidation request on behalf of DuBois Regional Medical Center for the property located along Munderf Avenue, Caldwell Drive, Breezewood Avenue and Ross Street.
The parcel is located in both the township and the City of DuBois, said Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Jim Keck. The subdivided property will be consolidated with the adjoining property that is located in both the township and the city. The subdivision in the township will be consolidated with 11 other properties owned by DRMC.
The newly consolidated DRMC property in the township will contain 16.221 acres, said Keck. The property is zoned Residential High Density and Institutional.
The subdivision/consolidation request still needs to be approved by the township supervisors, the city of DuBois and the Clearfield County Planning Commission.
Keck said the traffic study Regarding the land development plan for employee parking has been completed.
At the November meeting, the planning commission tabled taking any action on the preliminary/final land development plan submitted by Hawbaker on behalf of DRMCenter for the employee parking along Caldwell Drive, Penn Highlands DuBois, West Campus.
Concerned about the volume of traffic, the planning commission members elected to wait until a traffic study was completed before making a decision.
The property is located off of Wayne Road, Ross Street, Caldwell Drive, Breezewood and Mundorf Avenue.
Penn Highlands DuBois is proposing the development of additional parking spaces and access drives for the building expansion that is located in the City of DuBois boundary.
The plan is to include 300 parking spaces in phase one of the project and 318 parking spaces in phase two.
Keck said the township engineer and consultant will condense the traffic study and forward it to the planning commission. Members are expected to schedule a site visit in January with the engineer.
The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the township building.
