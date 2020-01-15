REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Memorial Park Committee is moving forward with plans for a fundraiser run to be held in town.
During a meeting a week ago, Leanne Waring, who has been spearheading the project, provided an update on race planning. A race route has already been approved with the Reynoldsville Police Department, and will begin at the Reynoldsville Fire Hall.
The timer/card provider will cost the group $400, which the group has discussed funding through the sale of t-shirts for the race, and possible sponsors. Also discussed was the possibility of having food at the race, but further details are still being finalized.
Sam Bundy spoke of putting a “coming soon” sign at the park site and will meet with Barry Fillman, administrative director at Jeff Tech to discuss having one made. Bundy is going to ask UniMart if the store will provide power for the sign. A motion was approved to move the sign if permission is given by UniMart.
Committee member Frank Snyder talked to Ron Bussard about purchasing his building, which is next to the park site. Bussard’s property has been a topic of discussion at the last few meetings, as the committee tried to decide if it was needed or not. Snyder offered $24,000 and four months to exit the property. The committee is hoping to have an answer by its next meeting.
Jim Korb of Korb Monuments is also expected to attend the February meeting to discuss moving monuments to the park at no cost. Waring also reported that she has been gathering photos of other monuments and parks around the area for comparison. These photos will be enlarged so the group can discuss the pros and cons of other parks.