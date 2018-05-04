DuBOIS — KCBA Architects of Hatfield has been authorized by the DuBois Area School Board to move to the next phase of planning for a proposed new elementary school.
In a 9-0 vote at last week’s board meeting, directors authorized the architectural and engineering team to proceed with the next step to ascertain viability of the land adjacent to the middle school for a possible elementary school site.
In February, KCBA was authorized by the board to design and document plans for a new elementary school. KCBA was to provide the services for a fee of 5.85 percent of the project’s total construction cost including building site work.
The fee was to be broken down in the following phases:
- Preliminary design (5 percent): February through March, $58,500;
- Schematic design (10 percent): April through May, $117,000;
- Design development (20 percent): June through August, $234,000;
- Construction documentation (35 percent): September through January 2019, $409,500;
- Bidding and awarding (5 percent): February through March, $58,500;
- Construction administration (25 percent): April 2019 through September 2020
The first two phases have been completed and now KCBA will move to the third phase.
Prior to the vote, Director Larry Salone asked what the next design phase means.
Superintendent Luke Lansberry said it will involve checking the land to see if it can handle the weight of the building if it is built by the middle school on Beaver Drive where the soccer field is currently located.
Salone said he asked because he wanted to clarify that the district is not definitely proposing to build the new school at this site, but that it wants to make sure it is suitable. The price tag for a building just under 90,000 square feet, with a capacity of 625 students, is estimated at $30 million.
“It still kind of sounds like we’re moving ahead with the building there,” said Director Sam Armagost. “Why aren’t we doing multiple sites, then, instead of just doing that one? You know what I’m saying? I don’t think we should give up on the site up at Wasson Elementary. To me, this is wrong. We’ve closed schools to save money, so we shouldn’t be throwing $164,000 away (by tearing up the soccer field).”
So far, the board has only seen one design of a building, Armagost said.
“Let’s go up behind Wasson and let’s see something else there. Let’s not just make one move, let’s keep moving forward,” Armagost said.
Lansberry said Kelly will come to the next work session, as usual, to gain the board’s feedback and thoughts on the direction it wants to go.
“Hopefully between now and then, and the things that you learn, and where he’s going, start to be able to make some informed decisions about what direction you want to go. Because, you’ll get to that point, eventually,” Lansberry said.
Armagost said he wanted to stress to the public that no decisions have been made as to where to build the new school or even if the board will decide to build the facility.
