DuBOIS — Clearfield County Youth Field Day 2020 and the building of bluebird nesting boxes were both topics at a recent Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU) gathering on Bennetts Valley Highway.
The all-volunteer organization, which has been active for 35 years, partners with entities like the Pennsylvania Game and Fish and Boat commissions, promoting youth activities and conservation education.
The Clearfield County Youth Field Day event at Camp Mountain Run will be held June 6, 2020, welcoming youth ages 7-14. Raffle tickets for the camp are on sale, and a letter was sent out soliciting sponsors for Youth Field Day T-shirts, said Secretary Beth Giese. The camp includes several stations, such as archery, rifle, shotgun, stream study and trapping.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Land Management Officer Colleen Shannon said in preparation for an annual joint project with Penn State DuBois, foresters have been marking areas on State Game Lands 331.
Cassie Cooper, a wildlife and fishery science student at Penn State DuBois, participated in the project last spring. Students spray-painted species in the designated area that weren't desirable to create “low-shade” areas.
The purpose, Cooper said, is to create open areas for oak and other species to help them grow, and so young regeneration of forest can sprout up. Shannon predicts the project will take place in late March this year.
Cub Scout Pack 21 of DuBois will visit the organization's headquarters to assemble bluebird boxes Feb. 26, said Don Schmidt during his committee report.
He said the “sawdust elves” group of volunteers has started its seasonal activities, cutting out close to 400 roofs for bluebird-box projects. Anyone interested in helping is encouraged to contact Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited.
Volunteers have helped more than 600 young people build bluebird nesting boxes, helping to bring the Eastern Bluebird back to better population numbers.