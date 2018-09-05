SYKESVILLE — A floor plan of the future East Main Street Borough Building was presented at Tuesday evening’s council meeting in Sykesville.
Sykesville Borough’s Council meetings are held the first and third Monday of each month, where future plans and community concerns are discussed and evaluated.
Ethan Hine, vice president of KTH Architects, conducted a presentation for the council members, displaying an existing floor plan for a new Sykesville Borough building, which will house Borough offices and the Sykesville Borough Police Department.
The former Northwest Savings Bank, located on East Main Street across from the current Borough office, is a 2,285 square-foot location at the main intersection of town, Hine said. The new location will provide a room for Borough meetings that offers double the space.
The building, which was donated by the bank, is a publicly-funded donation project, Hine says, and the council is still working on a cost estimate and evaluating grant requirements.
Other issues discussed include storm sewer issues, pipe cleaning and even rock-salt road preparations for winter weather in the coming months.
Councilman Donald Zimmerman brought up the topics of new lighting in town, to make for a safer community, and sidewalk curbing, for which they are seeking grants.
ProTem President Deneise Strouse suggested each committee head make a “wish list” for the next meeting, containing the items they wish to see in the budget. This will help the Borough come up with a “master list” for the new year’s budget.
James Dixon discussed utility matters, such as road workers wearing essential safety equipment like helmets.
It was also mentioned that the Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority will hold a tire pickup this Friday at the Falls Creek Goodwill, located at 163 Preston Way. The fee is $3 per tire, and a maximum of 15 tires are allowed.
