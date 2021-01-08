FALLS CREEK — Joelle Leech, a Falls Creek native, has been busy helping to grow some cheer among area gardeners throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and holiday season.
Leech left the area for about nine years, she said, and always wanted a flower in the house when she lived on her own, but couldn’t keep a plant alive, before taking over the garden after she moved back home.
In 2017, Leech bought some seeds, planted them and moved them to the garden, she says. She decided to keep the process going, starting with dead flowers and ending up with thousands of seeds, eventually advertising kits for sale.
Leech offered plant kits in spring 2020, selling all but 37 pumpkin plants, 20 patty-pan plants and two winter-squash plants, she said. She then started to help for those who aren’t able to get out in 2020 due to bad weather or the pandemic, offering to help with their shopping.
“I offered to go and buy things to make a gardening kit, because I figured with people afraid of going out and shopping, I wanted there to be something more I could do for them,” she said.
Around Christmas time, Leech offered kits for friends and family to purchase as gifts, including seeds for sunflowers, marigolds, velvet queens, morning glories and others. She included other things like gardening gloves and little shovels, too.
Along her side, she says, has been her Miniature Pinscher rescue dog, Charlie, who helps her dig when she’s planting.
“When I am weeding the garden and there is a tough one, I can’t get out I just yell for him and he comes and digs it up and pulls it out, root and all, with his teeth,” she said. “It is strange but he makes it fun, and it’s actually a big help.”
Charlie was a big blessing, too, when Leech had 37 pumpkin plants to dig, and he dug all of the holes for her.
Since her pumpkin patch did so well in 2020, Leech says she wants to make it an annual tradition and spread the word about it. Next year, she’d like to have people come and pick their own.
Leech’s products can be found on Joelle’s Greens on Facebook or on different selling sites in the area.