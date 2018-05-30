COOK FOREST — An upcoming event at Cook Forest, “Milkweed for Monarchs,” will give participants an opportunity to take part in one of nature’s cycles and help the Monarch butterfly survive and thrive.
The event is one of a summer-long series of enjoyable and educational park events at the park Cook Forest, a spokesman said.
Cook Forest State Park Environmental Education Specialist Dale Luthringer said not only do monarch caterpillars eat milkweed plants, but monarch butterflies need the plant in order to lay their eggs. The eggs hatch as larvae and eat their egg shells and the milkweed plants they were placed on, making it both an essential part of their food chain and habitat at the same time.
“This time of year is when monarchs are pretty active,” he said. “We’re trying to plant the milkweed at a good time in the growing year and early in the growing season, and monarchs are going to start coming out here soon. It’s a good time to plant and see the critter you’re planting for.”
Since milkweed tends to decline throughout the landscape, it can negatively affect monarch populations and needs to be restored.
Programs at the park aim to promote environmental learning, while gaining participation in organizations such as “Friends of Cook Forest” — a group that works continuously to revitalize and improve the park and all it offers.
Along with the group’s various projects, they host several events throughout the year that invite the public to join in environmental and educational opportunities.
The FOCF held a Garlic Mustard Pull event recently, bagging around 250 pounds of garlic mustard — a biennial herb that threatens native plants of Cook Forest.
“It’s one of the few invasive plants that by picking it, you can put a dent in the population,” he said.
The FOCF group is very active, always participating in park renovation and clean-up projects, such as helping to update and enhance the canoe launch or revamping the interpretive signage on the Cook Trail.
Throughout the last weekend of May, Cook Forest staged its Living History Weekend in honor of the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Park’s 125th Anniversary. Participants went back to the French and Indian War, the Civil War and the Lumber Era. Historical speakers and storytellers took part as well.
The Cook Forest French & Indian War Encampment event, consisting of living history stories sponsored by the Sawmill Center for the Arts, will take place June 9 and 10.
The FOCF also will host an interpretive walk to the largest Hemlock by volume known north of the Great Smoky Mountains — the Susquehannock Hemlock — on June 16.
Toward the end of June, the park will kick off its many water-themed and kayaking events, such as seasoned kayaking and canoe courses, an annual fishing rodeo for kids and a Clarion River Paddling Program.
“We don’t do a lot of butterfly programs at Cook Forest, and this is the time of year to do it, when certain ones are coming out,” Luthringer said. “It’s a nice time to be at the park. The birds are active and singing up a storm, and we have a lot of big events coming up. It’s a great way to bring in the new summer season.”
The Friends of Cook Forest will host Milkweed for Monarchs from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, meeting at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom. There will be a brief presentation before splitting into groups to plant milkweed in prime park locations.
For more information, Call Cook Forest State Park at 814-774-8407.
