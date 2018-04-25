DuBOIS — It’s only three weeks away from the 2018 Scotts Major League Baseball (MLB) Pitch, Hit & Run local competitions at Heindl and Senior League Fields at the DuBois City Park.
The City of DuBois, DuBois YMCA, and the DuBois Little League are partnering to stage the event at the new fields Sunday, May 6, at 2 p.m.
Participants can pre-register for either the baseball or softball competition online at www.showersfield.com/pitch-hit-run or www.pitchhitrun.com.
The Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run competition is a free, one-day event for boys and girls ages 7-14. Players compete in four age groups: 7/8, 9/10, 11/12, 13/14. Age is determined as of July 17, 2018.
“DuBois Little League is excited about partnering up with the City of DuBois and the YMCA to host the Pitch, Hit & Run event for both boys and girls”, said Andy Gilbert, president of DuBois Little League. “We feel this is a great opportunity to get the kids on the new fields and let them have some fun.”
“As a past organizer of this event, we are excited to have the City of DuBois and Little League as partners,” said Zac Wilcox, program director of the DuBois YMCA. “Their resources and facilities will bring this event in our area to a whole new level.”
Participants compete in either the Baseball Division or Softball Division and have the opportunity to advance through four levels of competition including Locals, Sectionals, Team Championships and the National Finals during MLB All-Star Week.
National Finalists will receive an all-expense paid trip to MLB All-Star Week.
Finalists will participate in an array of festivities upon arrival, including competing on-field prior to shagging fly balls during the Home Run Derby.
If a business is interested in sponsorship/advertising opportunities, it may contact the City of DuBois at 814-371-2000, Magnus Marketing at 814-299-7041 or info@showersfield.com.
