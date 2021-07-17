CLARION — Despite gray skies that portended the downpour to come, approximately 30 people gathered at Paul A. Weaver Park in Clarion on June 30 for a game of catch. They were part of a virtual event, which included 47 sites in 14 states, organized by Jeff Potter in an attempt to break the world record for most people playing catch simultaneously.
“A couple of years ago I had this idea and found that somebody out of Chicago had 1,944 people playing catch at one time,” Potter said. “That’s the official world record. And then I just started talking to people about it, whether they’d be interested.
“We were going to do it last year and in one place, then of course COVID hit. Even this year people weren’t sure about putting people in one physical place, so I came up with the idea of ‘let’s do it virtual,’ where we have that many people total.”
Potter, originally from Elwood City but now based out of the Baltimore-area, is the founder of the Potter Baseball Tour. Started in 2009, Potter’s Pirates, a barnstorming team of teenagers, travel throughout the Mid-Atlantic region each summer, playing pick-up baseball games and performing community service.
“The first couple of years was all about baseball. It’s pretty much evolved into a lot more community service and charity work. When we go into a town a lot of times we’re either raising money for something local or we’re doing some community service,” said Potter, a sixth round draft pick by the Detroit Tigers out of high school in 1972.
“Because we go to so many different tour stops, I thought we might have some built-in support (for the catch event). A lot of towns where we do tour stops picked up on this.”
True to Potter’s mission, the registration fees for the event are all being put toward CureSearch, a privately funded organization with the mission of ending childhood cancer through targeted and innovative research.
“We’ve worked with them (CureSearch) for the last seven years or so through the tour,” he said. “There was a young man in Butler, Wesley Zablocki, who has unfortunately passed away, but his mom and dad and the family have been big proponents of CureSearch. We thought this was a really cool organization to donate the money to.”
Pennsylvania hosted the most sites for the record breaking attempt, though participants also gathered at fields, playgrounds, and even backyards located in other states, including Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Virginia, Michigan and Wisconsin. Clarion’s event was sponsored by the town’s Little League and was one of three sites in the Tri-County Area. The other sites were in Clearfield/Curwensville and Knox areas.
“Jeff’s (Potter) just been very supportive of us over the years. They put together nice days at the field; they’ve put on clinics in the past, they’ve hosted games with local youth, they do field renovation work. So we had a chance to be in the world record with the game of catch. It’s kind of a neat thing,” Clarion Little League President Rob Rinker said.
Because participants stood a maximum of 10 feet away from each other, a variety of ages and throwing abilities were represented at each site.
“It was open to everybody at any age, any skill level. It wasn’t just open to baseball players. So this wasn’t something where balls were whizzing around. It was very organized, just kind of fun, tossing a ball,” noted Potter, who did his throwing at a site in Thurmont, Md.
“It was an opportunity to get the community involved, to see what we’ve done up there (at the field complex) and talk about some of the things we’ve enhanced,” Rinker said.
Discussing his reason for participating Todd Lutz, playing catch with son, Logan, said, “The big thing is the cancer research and also everything that Coach Jeff Potter does for the area youth, in all states. It’s a big deal to our family, everything that he does.”
Added Dan Clark, who was having a catch with daughter, Ashlyn, “This summer, we were talking about bucket lists and one was trying to find a world record to participate in. It seemed like a good cause. It fit the bill and we just had to come and support it.”
In a July 3 Facebook post, Potter reported 853 participants played catch, the number kept down because of torrential rain and lightning in many locations across western Pennsylvania. He is already in the process of planning another attempt to break the record next year, scheduled for Thursday, June 30, 2022.
“Anybody can be involved. It’s really for a neat cause and we’re just super excited to do this,” Potter said.