A decision is expected Sept. 20 following a hearing conducted Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board at the Sandy Township Municipal Building to determine whether noise complaints at licensed establishments should be enforced by township police or the PLCB.
Representing the township at the hearing were Manager Shawn Arbaugh, police Chief Kris Kruzelak and solicitor Greg Kruk.
During the hearing process, the state and solicitor asked questions to determine if the township can enforce its own noise ordinance.
Following the hearing, Arbaugh said the hearing went well.
“We didn’t get a decision today, but we are expecting a decision on or before Sept. 20, 2019,” Arbaugh said.
On April 15, the township supervisors approved the noise ordinance.
A noise ordinance enables the township’s police department to enforce noise-related issues, specifically with businesses and also in residential areas, using decibel meters.
The ordinance does not entitle a business owner or resident to make as much noise as they want, however, Arbaugh has said at previous meetings. The ordinance will just allow the local police department to handle those issues rather than their being referred to the PLCB.
At their Feb. 18 meeting, two township business owners asked the supervisors to consider passing a noise ordinance because ongoing complaints have erupted over the last three months against a business on Rockton Road. The owner believes those complaints have been unwarranted.