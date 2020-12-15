DuBOIS — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has renewed Sandy Township’s noise ordinance for the next three years, Manager Shawn Arbaugh said at the recent supervisors’ meeting.
In October, the PLCB held a public hearing in the township to determine whether noise complaints at licensed establishments should be enforced by the township police or the PLCB.
In 2019, the township was granted the ability to use the noise ordinance to substitute the PLCB’s enforcement on the township’s liquor establishments. Periodic renewal of such permission must be granted.
“We’ll have to revisit it in three years, but they did send a letter out to all the PLCB facilities in Sandy Township to make them aware that the Sandy Township Police (will enforce) the noise ordinance,” said Arbaugh.
Garbage
“We are getting ready to launch the automated garbage containers in April of 2021,” said Arbaugh. “Right now we are getting a couple of pallets of color samples in and getting a letter together that will go out to all residents. We will allow folks to select between a 35-gallon container or the large 95-gallon containers. Additionally, there will be instructions, if you want additional containers, how that works.”
Arbaugh said he expects notification of the program will be sent to residents in mid-January.
“I want to let everybody know on that front that we are now with our new contract we have with Advanced Disposal,” said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh noted that the township is in compliance with Act 101 and can now apply for recycling grants. He said the township did apply for a recycling grant and just received confirmation from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that the township can expect a recycling grant of approximately $7,500 grant.
“It’s a tonnage-based program,” said Arbaugh. “So the more people, especially our businesses, that recycle the more grant money we get back. So one thing in this next year will be a large campaign to educate residents and businesses about the benefits of recycling and show how that money comes back to the township per ton.”
In September, the supervisors agreed to a five-year contract renewal with Advanced Disposal of Brockway for weekly curbside collection of solid waste and weekly curbside collection of recycling and an annual leaf collection program and electronic recycling event.