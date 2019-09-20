Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting, said the municipality received notice that its petition to enforce a noise ordinance has been approved by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
Arbaugh said this means noise complaints at licensed establishments will now be enforced by township police instead of the PLCB for a one-year tentative period — Sept. 11, 2019, through Sept. 10, 2020.
After Sept. 10, 2020, the township will have to re-petition the PLCB to continue enforcement of those ordinances, said Arbaugh. He noted he had informed the police department of the approval.
On April 15, the township supervisors approved the noise ordinance.
A noise ordinance enables the township’s police department to enforce noise-related issues, specifically with businesses and also in residential areas, using decibel meters.
The ordinance does not entitle a business owner or resident to make as much noise as they want, however, Arbaugh has said at previous meetings. The ordinance will just allow the local police department to handle those issues rather than their being referred to the PLCB.
At their Feb. 18 meeting, two township business owners asked the supervisors to consider passing a noise ordinance because ongoing complaints have erupted over the last three months against a business on Rockton Road. The owner believes those complaints have been unwarranted.