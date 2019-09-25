For some homeowners, an upcoming autumn-season home project might be remodeling or replacing some essential items in their bathroom.
Dave Larkin, a plumbing professional at Lowe’s of DuBois for seven years, knows a thing or two about bathroom maintenance and updating.
Larkin said customers come in wanting to do a variety of things, such as look for bathroom additions while building a home, replacing a faucet, shower, bathtub or toilet or people looking to make a repair.
Replacing a bathtub or a shower, depending on the style and make, can cost anywhere from $2,000-$5,000, Larkin said.
Lowe’s will often have sales on bathroom vanities, faucets and toilets, Larkin says, adding there are many fall season sales.
A homeowner can go 10-15 years before having to replace things in their bathroom, Larkin said, with proper maintenance.
“These things last a long time,” he said.
Typically in the spring, after tax time, is when the most people come in for plumbing assistance, Larkin said, since they are more financially able to plan a costly project.
Larkin has been in the plumbing business for 40 years, having worked at a plumbing and heating store prior to Lowe’s, he said.
When people would like a tour for their new bathroom options, Larkin says, he starts in the bathtub aisle, asking them questions like whether they want color or white. He “gets a feel” for what style they are looking for, then aims to lead them in the right direction.
“I enjoy helping people,” he says.