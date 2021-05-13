REYNOLDSVILLE — Plummer Farm is a project of passion for Erin and Kevin Plummer, who have been slowly growing their farm and its offerings for the last three years.
Kevin Plummer comes from a family of dairy farmers, and the land they are using is Erin Plummer’s grandfather’s, which he once had a small farm on. Erin jokes, “the farm is still in the boy,” which is apparent by the time the pair dedicates to the property located off Vo Tech Road in Reynoldsville.
Kevin is still employed as a full-time truck driver and is a volunteer firefighter, and Erin is working full-time in the Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Room.
The couple started a greenhouse in 2019 and began growing vegetable plants. Since then, they have added flowers and some fall decorative plants to the mix. They now have two greenhouses, and are hoping to build another one soon.
Erin Plummer said the farm was recently approved to accept payment through the Farms Market Nutrition Program, and were given PA preferred status for their produce.
This means everything they sell is being grown right on their property. It all started with growing some plants, then they planted some for themselves and started selling the extra produce, and added chickens to the farm for eggs, which they now sell too.
The Plummers plant about three and a half acres of vegetables now. They added flowers this year, and everything they sell is started from seeds at their farm. Kevin said starting his own seeds is where most of the fun is for him.
“Our main focus was to have local grown food and better products for the people that don’t come from a big box store,” Kevin said.
Erin said they also offer an experience to their customers, because they will take people back and show them the chicken barn, and where everything comes from.
“People, they’re learning as they come here too. We’ve taken people back to the fields and they’ve seen the strawberries and stuff,” Kevin said.
They also utilize the farm’s Facebook page, Plummer Farms and Greenhouse, to post videos of the process and share their work on planting days and harvesting days. They don’t mind the work of the farm, saying it’s time they get to spend together doing something they both enjoy.
“Everybody’s constantly asking ‘how do you have time for this?’ and it’s just because we enjoy it. And it’s our time together too. We’re always communicating to come up with a plan or an idea or what we can do differently, or what we can make better. It’s just our time,” Erin said.
Kevin said the farm had about 30 customers the first year, then it tripled the next year. This year, he said the farm has sold three quarters of its flowers already.
“We don’t really do this to make money… As long as we break even, we have more fun doing it and providing something to people. I work for a living, so that’s where my income comes from, so this is more of a hobby,” Kevin said.
“I say, it’s our retirement plan,” Erin said.
The Plummers are looking to get some cows and start bottling their own milk to continue expanding the farm. Erin’s cousin is Jesse Vivian of Lane’s End Microdairy in Brockway, and he convinced Kevin they should get their own microdairy system and a couple of cows for their farm.
“That’s our plan eventually, is for people to come here and get their vegetables, they can get their milk, eventually cheese, and eggs. That’s our goal,” Kevin said.
He said they’ve learned more this year than they ever have, and that other farmers around the area have been a big help in teaching them. They have also been learning new uses for some of their flowers through conversations with customers, and have been enjoying every new turn since starting the farm.