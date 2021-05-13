REYNOLDSVILLE — Plummer Farm in Reynoldsville held its first Mother’s Day Flower Sale, hoping to give children the opportunity for a hands-on planting experience while making something for their mothers this year.
Plummer Farm was first established about three years ago by Erin and Kevin Plummer. Since then, they have grown and expanded what the farm offers, which includes more flowers.
The increase in flowers, and a desire to offer children a hands-on experience is where the Flowers for Mom event came from.
“I wanted to do something that kids can get involved in, learning. They can come out and choose, and plant their flower in a pot themselves. Just something that down the road they might remember,” Kevin Plummer said.
He hopes that giving children an experience like this might encourage some of them to have their own garden someday. He said that if every child around the area grew flowers instead of getting caught up in negative behaviors, the area would be much nicer.
Kevin said there was one little boy who was hesitant to even put his hands in the dirt when he first got there. Once he got him started helping him scoop the dirt, the boy got excited and jumped right into the planting.
There were about 15 children who came out to the farm to plant flowers, which the Plummers said they were happy with for the first year of the event.
“We start in November planting for our flowers to be ready for now, Mother’s Day,” Kevin said. “It’s an all year long job, it’s not just spring time.”
They take pride in having started all their flowers from seeds and grown them into what they had to offer for the Mother’s Day pots. Some of the seeds were even purchased from a company local to Pennsylvania, according to Erin Plummer.
“I’d rather drive down Main Street and see someone’s hanging basket on their front porch and say ‘hey, I grew that.’ And they’re happy and I’m happy,” Kevin said.