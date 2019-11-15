ST. MARYS — The Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association, at its recent annual conference and trade show held earlier this fall, voted in new president Dwight D. Hoare, P.E.
Formerly serving as vice president and conference committee chairman for PMAA, Hoare will steer the organization’s helm for a one year term. PMAA is a statewide membership organization representing authorities that provide environmental infrastructure and other community services.
Hoare is the current manager of the St. Marys Area Water Authority (SMAWA), located in St. Marys, Elk County. He has held this position since 2002. SMAWA is an operating authority providing water service to approximately 7,400 customers in the St. Marys area.
Prior to entering the water industry in 2002, Hoare owned and operated Allegheny Engineering, Inc. located in St. Marys where he managed civil engineering projects for both public and private clients throughout northwestern Pennsylvania. He is a licensed engineer in both Pennsylvania and New York and maintains operating licenses for both water and wastewater systems. He graduated from Penn State in 1990 with a BS degree in civil engineering.
“I’m honored to serve as PMAA’s president during its 77th year of operation,” said Hoare. “As a professional in the water and wastewater industry, I’m often asked about the benefits of municipal authorities. My answer is that authorities are locally owned and controlled, that authorities have the lowest user rates and that we return profits back into the operation. I look forward to the year ahead with PMAA, an organization whose mission supports the work of public services like water and sewer and carries on the tradition of governing those services at the local level.”