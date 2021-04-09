REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council addressed concerned citizens regarding the future of the police department during a work session Wednesday, following the official resignation of police Chief Troy Bell.
Derek Pierce attended the work session and signed up to speak, questioning the borough about the future of the police department.
Borough Council President Bill Cebulskie said the council does not have an answer right now, but are exploring several options. The council has reached out to Sykesville Borough, he said, to ask if they would be interested in collaborating on a police force.
“What we’re doing though, is we’re looking because of the situation and the way this happened, I reached out to Sykesville, Punxsy, and Brookville. So we’re looking at things, we’re trying to come up with a plan to bring in some kind of our own force too, but maybe with a consolidation of our area,” Cebulskie said.
Cebulskie was not able to speak with any of the council members yet, only the secretary, and said he would be attending their next council meeting to bring up the topic. He said Sykesville officials called him about the same things last year.
Pierce continued to question him about the borough’s plans, saying that the borough already had the money budgeted for an officer, and that they should be hiring one. He eventually asked why former officer Tammy Murray wasn’t hired back, and Cebulskie said the board was trying to be smart with money under the circumstances.
“That’s not the issue we’re dealing with, we’re in a different issue of trying to spend our money differently,” Cebulskie said.
“You’re saying you’re trying to spend your money differently, but yet Troy is gone so you have all that money that you were paying him to pay for Tammy to be on the force,” Pierce said.
Cebulskie said the board had briefly talked about using some of the money on doing more paving this year because of the expected inflation in gas and oil next year. He said the borough only had so much money to work with.
Pierce said the town’s safety was more important than the roads being paved.
Later during the meeting, Nicole Walk, code enforcement officer and member of council, asked about the phone for code enforcement. She is currently using a cell phone paid for by the borough for $40 a month as the code enforcement number.
She asked if the council wanted to continue paying for this phone, or if she should be using the available number in the borough office, 814-653-2510.
Councilman Darren Scolese said that is the number considered the police line, and said he wouldn’t feel right changing it since it has always been known as the police number. Walk said when the number is called, there are options for police and code enforcement.
“Anything that Larry sent out is 2510, code enforcement and police department. Everything that I have back there on file has ‘Reynoldsville Police and Code Enforcement,’” Walk said.
Scolese said he also felt the two departments should be separate numbers, as they are two different offices. He said the police shouldn’t have to handle code enforcement matters, but that it was never brought up before.
Cebulskie told Walk to pay the $40 for the phone for this month and the borough could look into the matter further.
Secretary Jackie Dickson called the police line from the office phone while the discussion was happening to see what the voicemail said. The message still included extension options for officers who no longer work for the borough, and an extension to the code enforcement officer.
Walk said she doesn’t know how to access the code enforcement voicemail at this time.