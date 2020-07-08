Summer 2020 is bringing about some record-breaking heat highs in Pennsylvania. Along with that comes an important reminder for pet owners from local law enforcement and animal experts.
Jefferson County Humane Officer Debbie McAndrew says she began receiving calls about dogs being tethered in hot temperatures about a month ago.
“I didn’t find any dogs out when I got to the homes,” she notes.
McAndrew says she is more understanding of an older dog who is used to living its life outdoors, rather than a puppy who is just starting its life out that way.
“I will check on any puppy who is tied out,” she said.
Dogs left in hot temperatures need shade from more than just a dog house, McAndrew notes.
According to the current law, effective August 2017, a dog cannot be tethered for more than a half an hour in temperatures above 90 degrees or below 32 degrees.
“Water, water, water,” McAndrew preaches. “There can not be enough clean water for the dogs.”
Having a dog in a car on a hot day can be dangerous and even fatal to the animal. An outside temperature of 80 degrees can have an inside car temperature of 99 degrees within just 10 minutes and 114 degrees in a half an hour, according to Pet Plan insurance company. Leaving the windows open or parking in the shade has little impact on how hot it is inside the car.
If a pet owner insists on taking the dog anywhere, McAndrew recommends pet friendly stores like Lowe’s or Tractor Supply, but otherwise, leaving the dog at home.
City of St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas says calls regarding animals tied out in hot weather are rare in that area.
“Officers usually are able to make contact with animal owners quickly to bring relief to the animal,” he said. “Deciding whether to file criminal animal cruelty charges is based on each individual instance.”
In cases where the animal is in immediate need of rescue from a vehicle, Pennsylvania law allows for forced entry by certain professionals.
The “rescue from a motor vehicle” law, enacted in 2018, states that law enforcement, animal control officers, human society officers or emergency responders must have “good faith” and reasonable belief the animal is in imminent danger or suffering.
Rescue personnel also must make an effort to locate the driver, take steps to ensure or restore the well-being of the animal, use no more force than necessary and leave notice on or in the vehicle about why entry was made, and where the pet can be retrieved.
“It’s very important to point out that the above law applies only to those professionals listed,” Nicklas noted. “Private citizens are required to call emergency services if they locate an animal in a vehicle they believe to be in distress.”