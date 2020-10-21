RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough Police Department Chief Ralph Tettis’ monthly report at the Ridgway Borough Council meeting expressed concern for increased drug activity in the area.
Tettis informed Council members he has hired one crossing guard to assist with after-school traffic control, relieving some of the overtime the RBPD is experiencing. There is also another applicant in the process of being approved.
“There has been a lot of drug activity picking up in the borough,” Tettis said, noting that there has been 35 “drug incidents” within the last month, and seven needles discovered within Ridgway Borough.
According to Tettis, there has been an “influx” of these people involved with drugs entering the borough recently.
“I have no idea where they are coming from,” he said.
Tettis noted that seeing the “dark side” of Ridgway lately has been disheartening. Although the COVID-19 pandemic is obviously a major concern, people also need to be paying attention to other things.
Tettis added other types of calls into the department have also increased, such as mental health incidents, and most noticeably, domestics, with 20 calls in the past month.
There have been two overdoses in Ridgway Borough in the past month, Tettis said. The officers have Narcan in their cars in case they are exposed to dangerous drugs or need to revive someone.
“We used three cans of Narcan on the one (person who) overdosed,” he said.
Tettis said the department doesn’t “foresee” these kind of expenses, and Narcan is a costly item.
Tettis’ report noted that in the past month, there has also been 43 arrests, 305 investigations, three theft incidents, 15 disorderly conducts and 60 motor vehicle violations, as well as 24 juvenile offenses and six traffic accidents.