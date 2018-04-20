DuBOIS — The issue of narcotics is the biggest problem in the City of DuBois, according to police Chief Blaine Clark.
“Because of that, then comes your domestics, assaults, your burglaries, your theft, all that ties together, so I think if we can combat the issues with drugs in the city,” Clark said, overall crime will decrease.
Clark said community residents can help.
“If you see something that doesn’t look right, call us,” Clark said. “It helps if you write a tag down, if you get a description of the people. That all helps us in putting the pieces of the puzzle together.”
Assistant Police Chief Dustin Roy said the majority of the officers in the police department have been there for more than 14 years and the issues are very different now then they were when they started.
“It went from ... the drug you might find was marijuana or coke to... We are eaten up with methamphetamine,” Roy said, “like everyone else. Every community has the same issue. The governor has stated that there is an opioid epidemic. We do have heroin issues, but methamphetamine is the drug of choice currently in our community.”
Roy said several years ago the city had issues with it coming from a specific area.
“I think when you initially have a drug come into an area, and actually these guys did a great job with making a whole bunch of arrests on people that were bringing it here Then that now leaves a void,” Roy said. “Then we had issues with people making it. Then we deal with that problem. And now we have both. We have it coming in, we have it being made. Unfortunately, I don’t know that any of us, or anyone, knows what the answer is. Is it rehab, is it jail, is it this, is it that? We just know we have a job to do and if we can stop it from coming, then hopefully it will help the people that want it.”
Cpl. Randall Young said the police will take any tip that comes in and investigate it.
“It doesn’t get pushed onto the back burner. It definitely gets looked at,” Young said. “We also work with the Attorney General’s office with the drugs. They work very well with us.”
Anyone who has a tip can call the police department’s non-emergency number which is 814-765-1533 or email at police@duboispolice.com.
