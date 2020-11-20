RIDGWAY — Monday evening’s Ridgway Borough Council meeting included the discussion of several topics, including alterations to the Shade Tree Ordinance and updates from the Ridgway mayor and police chief.
Police reportDuring Ridgway Borough Police Department Chief Ralph Tettis’ monthly report, he noted that the new 2020 police car will soon be put in service, after some glitches are worked out.
He also said the department is now looking for a new crossing guard, as one of them got another job. Tettis asked council to spread the word to friends and family.
Tettis’ report says during the month of October, there were 30 arrests in Ridgway Borough, 288 investigations 36 juvenile offenses, 477 requests and complaints, two thefts, six assaults and 49 motor vehicle violations.
Mayor’s reportMayor Guillermo Udarbe told council that Ridgway Borough recently presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to the Pruzinski family of Anderson & Kyme Realty Services. He also elaborated on current COVID-19 vaccines in the works, and their reported success rates, and encouraged everyone to get the flu vaccine.
Other business Councilwoman Abbi Peters elaborated on the Nov. 9 Planning, Grants and Recreation Committee meeting, recommending the adoption of the Sidewalk Cafe Ordinance after it’s reviewed by the solicitor. The ordinance would allow restaurants to have tables on the sidewalk outside.
Junior Council Person Adria Magnusson said she has been working on updating the Borough’s Shade Tree Ordinance, currently eight pages long, in coordination with Tree City USA, which recommends a clear and simple ordinance. The new one needs to include a “topping” policy.
Council also received a letter of interest from Main Street business owners and organizations, including The Creative Cup, Elk County Council on the Arts, Dan Smith’s Candies, Katering by Kate, The Brew Bank, H&R Block, Two Scoops and others.
“In order to have a thriving downtown, we need as much foot traffic as possible,” the letter says. “The goal is to have customers who spend money at merchants take up the parking spots on Main Street, not employees and apartment tenants.”
What the letter was requesting, it says, is a time limit that keeps local employees and tenants from taking all these parking spots during prime business hours. This topic was referred to the next parking committee meeting.