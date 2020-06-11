DuBOIS — DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark told the city council Monday that the weekend protest for equality and justice in the country was peaceful and without incident.
Sandy Township and Penn State DuBois police, the state police, DuSan EMS, the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, DuBois Area School District and Clearfield County Emergency Management Agency assisted city officers in the event of any incidents or disorder; there was none.
Clark said the protest, at its peak, drew about 130 people.
“The organizers did a very good job putting it together,” Clark said.
Fire Chief Joe Mitchell said the day was a good opportunity for the agencies involved to work together in a real-time exercise.
No Jake BrakesThe council passed, on first reading, an ordinance amending Chapter 425 of the city’s Code of Ordinances to prohibit the use of engine and compression brakes –also known as Jake Brakes –anywhere within city limits.
Parking spot
The council approved a request to install a handicapped parking space for Thomas Hanley at 53 E. Scribner Ave.
The spot is metered and any motorist with a handicapped sticker must pay to park there from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m,. daily. Parking is 50 center per hour.
Juanita Lake sidewalkThe city will advertise for bids for the Juanita Lake Sidewalk project after being awarded approximately $200,000 in grant funding from the state Department of Community and Economic Development through the Commonwealth Financing Authority.
Radar bill expiresCouncilwoman Diane Bernardo said the bill to authorize local police departments to use radar for speed enforcement died in the Legislature. That means the process, which has been underway since 2015, will have to start from square one when the new session converse in 2021.
Thank-youCity Controller Shannon Gabriel thanked Chief Mitchell and city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio for their help in providing three engines along with one from Sandy Township on Saturday.
The engines paraded the DuBois Central Catholic High School Class of 2020 down Liberty Boulevard.
Music Fest starts July 23The annual Music Fest concert series will begin later than usual this year.
At its work session Thursday, the council voted, 4-1, to begin on Thursday, July 23 and schedule six events, through Aug. 27.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo suggested shelving the series this year “to give our area a chance to make sure we’re healthy.”
She noted that, “We’ve been fortunate, and staying healthy means not having large crowds.”
Councilman Ed Walsh said he understands the concern, but some people are anxious to resume something resembling normal this summer.
“It’s a choice,” Walsh said. “If you want to attend, we’ll be there. If not, stay home.”
He said the concerts are held outdoors, at the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater and in that setting he believes people will observe social distancing.
Next meetingThe council will hold its next work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 18, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue. The next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 22.