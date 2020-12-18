REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council heard from many concerned citizens who signed a petition for the council to continue funding a part-time police officer in the 2021 budget during a meeting Wednesday.
Discussions about the police department began in February. The council had an hour-long executive session when this topic was discussed. The actions taken were to demote full-time officer Tammy Murray to part-time, making Chief Troy Bell the only full-time officer in town.
This changed the budget so $13,500 would be used for the part-time officer, and the remaining balance was moved to the sinking fund.
To make up for the lost coverage, the borough entered into an agreement with the local Pennsylvania State Police, who agreed to cover the town during off hours.
“We’re experimenting a little bit, we’re trying to figure out how we can get the best coverage for the best dollar, and we’re going to have to live and learn a little bit,” said Bill Cebulskie, council president during the February meeting.
Now, with the council discussing the budget for next year, the items included are the regular police items, and the salary for Bell, but not money for part-time officers.
The plan to make up the hours is for the state police to offer 16 hours of coverage a week, as long as they know the schedule in advance.
With the new regulations on the council meeting, citizens were only allowed into the meeting one at a time to address the council, which led to multiple conversations about the police department throughout the meeting.
Cebulskie said multiple times he believes those bringing around the petitions were misleading about what the council was doing.
Sue Ellen Wells was one of the citizens to speak to council on the issue, saying there were 731 signatures on the petition.
“We’ve had local police for as long as I remember in Reynoldsville. We do not want to rely on state police to keep the community safe. This dispute between council and police has been going on since the new council came on in January. Council should restore us to a minimum of two full-time officers. We’ll remind the voters which council members supported this proposal and which stood up for community safety before each election,” Wells said.
Cebulskie said the borough will have more coverage with the state police at no cost to the borough.
“This is a financial decision that we can save money,” he said. “For that 10 hours, it’s in our best interest to get the extra coverage. There will be someone around for 16 hours if our schedule is given to them in advance.”
Emily and Max Smith approached the council to tell them they were misled in signing the petition. She said she was told “We need police in Reynoldsville, sign this.” They believed the entire police force was going to be gotten rid of.
Cebulskie said he had received five or six other calls from people wishing to take their names off the petition. He added the petition itself is false as well.
“It says we’re eliminating two part-time officers, and that’s incorrect we only have one,” Cebulskie said. “I saw the petition said that. It definitely was misleading on that aspect.”
Sara Donato also addressed the council, saying she felt the crime would increase with less local police officers in town. The council once again said they would have more coverage with the state police.
Max August brought the physical petitions with him to talk to council, accusing the move of being part of a “witch hunt” to get rid of officer Murray. He also said he didn’t believe the state police would properly cover the town.
“This is a financial decision that we are doing to see how it works because we need to do some other things in this town instead of letting the infrastructure of certain things crumble. We’re trying to get money brought in and we’re trying to fix it up,” Cebulskie said.
Council voted to adopt the 2021 budget, which includes these changes to the police department.