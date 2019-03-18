PUNXSUTAWNEY — As of the beginning of February, school resource officers became a regular part of the Punxsutawney Area School District.
Punxsutawney Police Department Chief Matt Conrad said offers Jeffrey Winfield and Frank Wittenburg are the full-time officers in the elementary and middle and high schools.
“It seems to be working out pretty well so far,” Conrad said. “The school and the (Punxsutawney) Borough have built a strong relationship.”
Officers Winfield and Wittenburg are fitting right in and enjoying their days at the schools, Conrad says.
“Both of them seem to be enjoying and thriving at it,” he said. “There are no complaints from the school district.”
The suggestion for a school resource officer was brought up at August’s Punxsutawney Area School Board meeting last year. In September, Board President Dr. Kyle Lingenfelter said committee members met with the Punxsutawney Borough Council and Punxsutawney Police officers, where an agreement was reached.
“Our ultimate goal is to make our students feel safe when they come to school every day,” said District Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski at December’s PASD board meeting.
In the future, Conrad says the Punxsutawney PD would like to host safety classes in schools. This would be something incorporated into the school’s curriculum, and it would have to be approved by both the Borough and the PASD committee.
