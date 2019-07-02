A DuBois woman has been charged in connection with a report of a damaged room on June 26 at the DuBois Manor Motel, 525 Liberty Boulevard in DuBois, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office, DuBois.
DuBois City Police charged Lisa Marie Williams, 37, Room #125, DuBois Manor Motel, with one first degree felony count of arson — danger of death or bodily injury, third degree felony counts of reckless burning or exploding, risking catastrophe and criminal mischief.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the police were called to the motel by the motel manager who reported that items inside the room had been burned. Upon the police arrival at the motel, they made contact with the manager and Williams, an occupant of one of the rooms. The door to the room was open and while looking inside the room the police saw that the bed and covers on the bed were severely burned. The floor was burned along with the walls throughout the room. The police could also smell the burned materials in the room.
Williams reportedly told police that she did not know what happened and that she stayed in room #127 overnight with a man. She stated that she and the man were drinking alcohol during the late evening hours of June 25 and into the early morning hours of June 26. She reportedly said that when she went to his room everything was okay and that her room was locked the affidavit said. She said that she did not know that her room had caught fire until she heard people talking outside approximately 15 minutes before police arrived at the scene.
In an interview with police, the man said he and Williams were drinking in her room and that she got angry and threw a chair across the room. He reportedly said that at approximately 1 a.m. on June 26, Williams allegedly took a red lighter and lit the comforter of the bed on fire inside room #125, the affidavit said. He said that he saw the flame and smoke where she lit the comforter on fire. He said that he asked her what she was doing and then left and went to his room.
The affidavit said the man told police that Williams showed up at his room later and spent the night. When he woke up at 7:30 a.m. on June 26, Williams allegedly asked him to go to the room and see what damage was done. He reportedly said he went and saw extensive damage to the room.
The police talked to Williams again and she allegedly changed her story multiple times, always stating that nothing was on fire. In her final statement, Williams allegedly admitted that she threw a chair across the room and said that a hot ash from the top of her cigarette fell to an unknown location. She said that she could smell something burning but couldn’t find the source, the affidavit said. After about 15 minutes of looking for the source of the smell, she said she left and went to stay with the man in Room #217.
The fire marshal confirmed the statement provided by the man; that it was an intentional act committed with an open flame device, the affidavit said.
The damage to the room was estimated to exceed $5,000.
Williams was placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Ford’s office.