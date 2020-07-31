ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing strangulation and assault charges after he allegedly was found choking a woman July 22.
Stephen Robert Regulski, 44, of St. Marys, is charged with strangulation by applying pressure to the throat or neck and strangulation by blocking the nose and mouth of a person, both felonies in the second degree, unlawful restraint/bodily injury, simple assault and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office July 22.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to Wendel Road regarding a domestic dispute July 22. Police made contact with the 911 caller, who said his mother, father and brother were in the living room and his father was on top of his mother, choking her, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Officers entered the house and observed Regulski allegedly holding a woman down on the couch with his arms around her neck. Police had to reportedly remove his right arm and help the woman away from him.
Police also secured a handgun, which the brother reportedly used to threaten Regulski to quit choking the woman, since she could not breathe, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police observed that she had red, watery eyes, flushed skin and a white mark on her neck. She confirmed being in a relationship with Regulski for 15 years, police said.
The incident turned physical once the woman found alleged information regarding another woman on Regulski’s phone, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Regulski chased her up the stairs and she locked herself in the bathroom, before he allegedly broke open the door, threw her onto the couch, jumped onto her back, pinned her down and pinned her face into the couch cushion, police said. The woman said he also put his arms around her neck and choked her.
Regulski’s preliminary hearing was continued and will be held at 2:45 p.m. Aug. 11. He is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail.