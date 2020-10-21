DuBOIS — Area first responders were called to a motor vehicle accident with confinement at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday near the 400 block of South Main Street, DuBois.
Those responding included the DuBois City Police, the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department and DuBois EMS.
Police Chief Blaine Clark said a 68-year-old DuBois woman was traveling northbound on South Main Street when her vehicle hit a parked vehicle. This caused the woman’s vehicle to overturn and she became entrapped.
Fire Chief Joe Mitchell said the driver was extricated by rescuers at the scene.
Clark said the driver was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by DuBois EMS.