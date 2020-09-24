TROUTVILLE — All roads to Troutville Borough were shut down temporarily Wednesday afternoon as multiple law enforcement agencies and fire personnel responded to an incident at a residence located on Main Street.
After a couple of hours, the suspect was taken into custody by law enforcement and the roads were reopened.
Details were not yet available from state police at press time.
However, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers told the Courier Express that the incident involved an individual who was holding two persons at gunpoint. He said the state police were able to talk the person out of the home without injury or incident.
Sayers said Wednesday afternoon that he was still waiting to review the complaint from the state trooper.