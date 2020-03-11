DuBOIS — A police incident in the area around Juniata Elementary School this morning resulted in the relocation of all students on buses or vans. The students were staged at the high school as a safety precaution, according to a Skylert issued by the DuBois Area School District.
The students remained at the high school until the School Police Officers, Sandy Township Police and the DuBois City Police ensured safety inside the school and on school grounds.
All students within the school remained on lockdown until the school was cleared by the police.
The Skylert noted that this was a precautionary measure.
A second call was released with an update.
"We have received confirmation from the School Police, the DuBois City Police and Sandy Township Police that Juniata Elementary school and the school campus are safe to return to normal operating conditions," said the Skylert. "All students utilizing school transportation, on a delayed entry due to the incident are returning to the school. All students who are dropped off by parents, may return to school at this time. Dismissal today will continue as scheduled. As an additional precaution, the vicinity around Juniata Elementary will have additional police presence."
DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark said at around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, city and Sandy Township Police received a call about a man, with a pistol strapped to his leg, walking in the area of DuBois Avenue and DuBois Street toward Juniata Elementary School.
Clark said officers from both Sandy Township and Penn State DuBois responded immediately and were at the scene within 2 minutes and the school was secured. At no time were there any students, staff or civilians in any danger, he said. After further investigation, the man was not found to be anywhere near the school.