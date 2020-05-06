DuBois City Police
May 2
At 8:24 a.m., police were dispatched to a business at the 800 block of Beaver Drive for a report of an alarm going off. Police responded to this location and made contact with employees at this location. They advised that everything was okay, which Police then cleared.
———
At 8:49 a.m. police were dispatched to the 500-block of South Brady Street for a report of a neighbor dispute. Police responded to this location and determined this was a civil issue.
———
At 11:55 a.m. police were dispatched to the intersection of East Scribner Avenue and North Stockdale Street for a report of a found dog. Police determined who the owner of the dog was and the caller returned the dog to the owner.
———
At 6:15 p.m. police were dispatched to 100 Hospital Ave. to assist staff with a combative patient at this location. Police responded to this location and assisted staff as needed.
May 3
At 3:06 a.m. police were dispatched to the area of South Main Street and Spring Avenue for a report of a possible domestic between two males and one female. The caller advised dispatch that he thought a female was getting beat up by the two males. The caller then advised dispatch that it was in the area of Spring Avenjue and Daly Street but he couldn’t see anyone, he just heard the yelling. Police responded to both areas and were unable to locate or hear anyone in the area.
———
At 3:37 a.m. police were dispatched to the 100-block of West Washington Avenue for a report of a verbal argument between a male and a female. Police responded to this location and made contact with both parties. It was determined that this was a verbal argument only.
———
At 3:52 a.m. police were dispatched to the 200-block of South Brady Street for a report of a dog barking and running loose. Police responded and located the dog in the back yard of a residence running loose and barking. Police made contact with the owner of the dog who was going to put the dog in the house.
———
At 1:27 p.m. police were dispatched to South Main Street for a report of a three-vehicle accident. Police arrived on scene and determined that this was a non-reportable accident. All parties were given the information needed.
State Police at DuBois
An unknown suspect entered through an unlocked basement window at a residence located at 400-block of Copenhaver Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County and removed a white stackable washer/dryer combination, a white chest freezer and an orange and gray Husqvarna riding lawn mower from the property before fleeing the scene. The 51-year-old female property owner of Falls Creek noticed the items were missing and were taken between Dec. 30, 2019 and May 1, 2020.
———
Deputy Chief Eric Perks of Brady Township Fire Dept. requested assistance from state police Fire Marshal Kathleen Watters in determining the origin and cause of a fire that destroyed a single story home owned by a 23-year-old female and 55-year-old male, both of DuBois, on Autumn Lane in Brady Township on May 1. The fire is believed to have originated in the area of a rear entrance door. The cause was not determined. No one was home when the fire occurred, but one person sustained minor injury trying to rescue pets from the home. Several pets died as a result. There were no other injuries. The home is a total loss with damage estimated to be at least $100,000.
———
On March 31, state police were dispatched to 12130 Bennetts Valley Hwy. in Huston Township for the report of a male passed out in his vehicle. After further investigation, it was determined that the suspect was impaired and that he had stolen merchandise from the Nittany Minit Mart and then passed out while in control of his vehicle. David Plaszenski, 38, of Penfield was transported to the hospital for a chemical blood draw. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On May 3, PSP attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a white Hyundai Elantra on Orchard Avenue in Punxsutawney Borough. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and committed several traffic violations in attempt to flee from law enforcement. After a pursuit ended, the vehicle stopped on Valley Road and the two male occupants fled on foot. The driver, Logan Spade, 19, of Punxsutawney was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit and was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Also charged was Clayton Joiner, 20, of DuBois.