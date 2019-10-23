ST. MARYS — A Kersey man faces felony drug charges after police reportedly found bundles of heroin inside of his sock during a September traffic stop.
Aaron Eugene Shuttleworth, 27, of Kersey, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended driver’s license, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Sept. 27.
City of St. Marys Police have received, documented and observed information about Shuttleworth since August 2019, regarding him possessing and distributing heroin in St. Marys, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
While on South Michael Street Sept. 22, an SMPD officer observed Shuttleworth driving a grey Ford Fusion, while his driver’s license was reportedly suspended.
Police pulled Shuttleworth over at 317 Walnut Street, and he acknowledged he didn’t have a driver’s license. The officer reportedly told Shuttleworth about the information police had been receiving regarding the allegations of heroin distribution.
Shuttleworth reportedly told the officer to search him, numerous times, and said that he had “nothing to hide,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police allegedly found $450 in his wallet, as well as numerous rubber bands, commonly used in the packaging of heroin.
The officer then removed Shuttleworth’s left sneaker, and when he started to remove his sock, Shuttleworth reportedly said, “Please don’t,” and “There’s dope in there. Just take it.” The officer ultimately discovered bundles of heroin in the sock, and arrested Shuttleworth, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with police, Shuttleworth reportedly said he started using heroin again in May 2019, and was selling it to support himself.
A search of Shuttleworth’s cell phone revealed he had allegedly used the phone to obtain and sell heroin, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Shuttleworth’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Oct. 29 at Jacob’s office.